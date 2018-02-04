Local pup competes in ‘Puppy Bowl’

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — You may have seen a local pup celebrity on national television Sunday.

It was the first time a Rhode Island puppy participated in the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

Each year, 90 puppies from shelters and rescue organizations compete in the game that helps finds hundreds of animals a permanent home.

To celebrate the East Greenwich Animal Protection League held a puppy bowl of their own Sunday.

All of the puppies are available for adoption.

The celebrity pup, Paddington, once lived here but has since been adopted.

She competed on the gridiron as part of ‘Team Ruff.’

Paddington is a mix of Retriever, German Shepherd, Chow Chow and Vizsla.