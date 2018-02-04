Patriots fans watch the Big Game next to Gillette

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Most New England Patriots fans aren’t lucky enough to watch the big game in person.

Instead, many chose the next best thing, cheering on their team right outside Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Nation came out in droves Sunday evening, hoping to watch their team take home their sixth Lombardi trophy.

“We’re here to support our team even though they’re not here playing. Patriots all the way,” said Eric Mills.

It’s become a tradition for Eric Mills, who has watched the last two big games the Patriots have played right next to Gillette.

He’s doing the same thing this year, and even booked a hotel with family to root on his team right next to home field.

“It’s a rooted thing, we want to be where they start, where they practice, where the blood, sweat and tears are,” said Mills.

Mills isn’t alone, with many fans coming out to show their support.

The Butler family from North Carolina and South Carolina is among those sharing the experience.

“Just for the Super Bowl, we came up for the Super Bowl, got family here, this is my roots. Wanted to come down here and show the fellas, these are my two sons, just want to show them a good time and bring home that Championship,” said Greg Butler.

Greg’s son hasn’t been up to Gillette in years. Now they say being in the heart of New England Nation makes them feel closer to the team.

“They’re with us at heart. We know they’re here with as heart, no doubt,” said Butler.

Several restaurant managers at Patriot Place said they have had people calling all week to book reservations to watch the big game right next to the Patriots home.

