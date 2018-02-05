Brockton officials say 2 children were killed in a stabbing

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — City officials in Brockton say two young children have been killed in a stabbing.

The Enterprise newspaper reports that the mayor’s office contacted members of the Brockton City Council on Monday confirming the stabbing deaths of two children in the city.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed that two children between the ages of 5 and 8 had been killed, but did not say how they died. He also did not disclose their genders.

No arrests have been announced but Mayor Bill Carpenter said “we don’t have reason to believe that anyone else is at risk.”

Brockton police and firefighters descended on Prospect Street after the deaths were reported at a three-story residential building.