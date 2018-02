EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – A head-on collision left one driver dead and sent a second to the hospital late Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Division Street and Sanctuary Drive.

Fire officials say one driver was taken to Rhode Island Hospital’s trauma center, but later died.

The second driver was taken to Kent Hospital. The extent of that victim’s injuries is unknown.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.