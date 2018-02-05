Ex-Cranston police chief pleads nolo to domestic violence charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston’s former chief of police was sentenced Monday to one year of probation in connection with a domestic violence case involving his wife.

During a proceeding at Providence Superior Court, Marco Palombo pleaded no contest to simple assault and battery. The judge dismissed a count of domestic disorderly conduct.

As part of his sentence, Palombo was ordered to have no contact with his wife and daughter for one year.

Palombo was arrested Nov. 30 following a domestic disturbance at his home. A member of Palombo’s family who called 911 described the former chief as “out of control.”

In a police report, Sgt. Ryan Shore said Palombo’s wife indicated this was not the first time Palombo had allegedly assaulted her.

Palombo did not speak outside court, but told the judge, “I am very sorry for what happened. I feel very terrible.”

