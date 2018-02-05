Gas prices up 4 cents in RI, 3 cents in Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Gas prices are up in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts this week, according to the AAA Northeast.

AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve regular in Rhode Island is averaging $2.61 per gallon, which is four cents more than last week and the same as the national average. In Massachusetts self-serve regular is three cents higher than last week at $2.53 per gallon, which is eight cents below the national average.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 38 cents higher than it was at this time last year, when it sold for $2.23 per gallon. In Massachusetts, gas prices are 34 cents lower than they were last year, when prices were averaging $2.19 per gallon.

AAA found gas selling for as low as $2.55 per gallon and as high as $2.74 in Rhode Island. The low in Massachusetts is currently $2.45 per gallon and the high is $2.79 per gallon.

AAA says strong consumer demand coupled with steadily rising oil prices means filling up will continue to cost more in February.

“Every motorist in the country is paying more at the pump than they did a year ago,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs. “Strong demand coupled with steadily rising oil prices means filling up will continue to cost consumers more this month.”