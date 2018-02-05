Gisele consoles Brady, children after Super Bowl loss

(WPRI) — The Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles hit Tom Brady’s children hard.

Two out of three of them – Vivian, 5, and Benjamin, 8 – were reportedly seen crying after the game.

Brady’s wife, model Gisele Bündchen, used the opportunity to teach her children about sportsmanship, quoted in USA Today as saying, “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, the never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.”

Gisele, walking a back hallway to leave the stadium, took time to personally congratulate every Eagles player she ran into. They looked star struck. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 5, 2018

In an Instagram post, which featured a picture of an emotional Brady, Bündchen also congratulated the Eagles and Patriots, and sent her love to her husband.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super Bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”