In the Kitchen: Mushroom and Egg Ravioli

Go Providence brought us Owner/Executive Chef Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini, of Red Fin Crudo + Kitchen, to show us how to make their Mushroom Egg Ravioli.

Ingredients:

18 Eggs

6 cups “0” Flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon Extra virgin olive oil

Water as needed

48 oz of Ricotta Cheese

3 cloves of garlic shaved

1 bunch parsley-chopped

8 oz cremini mushrooms

8 oz shitake mushrooms

6 oz enoki mushrooms

10 oz of heavy cream

1 qt chicken stock

1 wedge of Parmesan cheese – micro planed

1 lemon

1 lb of butter

1 bunch of sage

1 loaf of rustic bread

micro greens- sorrel, celery, arugula, + kale 8 portions worth

1 small bottle of Champagne vinegar

Small bottle of Extra virgin olive oil

Small Bottle of Truffle oil

Pimenton Espelette

Kosher salt

Semolina flour

Equipment:

2 Robot Coupes

Kitchen Aid mixer with pasta attachment

Pastry brush

3 large metal bowls

Whisk

3 half sheet trays

3 in ring mold

2 large boiling pots

1 large sauté pan

1 small sauté pan

Micro plane

Pasta Instructions:

2 Large pots with rolling boiling water + salt to water Mix 8 eggs + 2 Teaspoons extra virgin olive oil + Salt in bowl (repeat twice) Place 3 cup of flour in robot coupe mix first batch of wet to dry pulse until mixed add water droplets if necessary Repeat step 2 as the robot coupe size- it needs to be done in two batches Kneed and turn dough- cut into 4 equal parts place in plastic wrap in fridge Allow time to rise and chill ***After creating filing place through past roller attachment to kitchen aid from 6 down to a 2. Flouring the pasta to be sure it does not stick Flour and semolina board lay out pasta and do same to all 3 baking sheets Mix 2 eggs brush the pasta with mix Separate out 6 egg yolks Spoons one large spoonful of ricotta mix onto pasta, create a well in middle, place egg yolk in center Cover with top sheet of pasta, press air out and against filing Pinch edges to ensure closed Place on sheet tray for cooking Mix extra virgin olive oil, Salt, Champagne vinegar + truffle oil- dress the greens-set aside for plating Butter bread to place under salamander- reserve to crush as garnish Once all complete be sure sage cream sauce is nice and hot Place ravioli in water – cook ~4 minutes or until float- remove immediately Place sage cream sauce in the bottle of each bowl, tap ravioli on paper to remove most water, place on top of sauce, add sauteed mushrooms, micro plane parmesan on top place greens on top, then broken bread Key is to cut soon after plating so egg creates the rich sauce

Sauce Instructions:

Rough chop 6 oz of cremini + shitake ( no stems) take 2 oz both and dice Simultaneously melt 10 Oz of butter + shaved garlic Saute diced- set aside in small sauté pan- keep on low heat Place remainder of mushrooms in butter cook 2 minutes then add 10 chefinade sage leaves cook additional 2-3 minutes, add 1 cup heavy cream, simmer, add stock to desired nape add salt to taste

Filling Instructions:

In Robot Coupe put 36 oz of ricotta whip for 1 minute Add 1/2 zested lemon, two pinches chopped parsley, 1/4 c of parmesan cheese, 3 spoonfuls of mushrooms and salt to taste

