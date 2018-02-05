Man stabbed at Warwick convenience store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Monday inside a convenience store in Warwick.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. at the Conimicut Variety Store on West Shore Road.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Warwick Police Lt. Michael Lima.

Lima said they have a suspect in custody and it looks as though the victim was targeted, since the two men knew each other. He said the men may have gotten into a fight inside the store that escalated and turned violent.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the suspect, according to Lima.