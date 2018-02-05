Mass. company recalls beef jerky over labeling error

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Whip City Jerky, of Westfield, Mass., is recalling nearly 1,400 pounds of beef jerky products because of an undeclared allergen.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products contain milk, which is not included on the product label.

The beef jerky items were produced on various dates between December 18, 2017 and January 31, 2018.

Products involved in the recall include:

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY BBQ BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY BLACK PEPPERED CURRY BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021218, 021918, 022618, 030518, 031218 and 031918

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY CAJUN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY HAWAIIAN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY HOT ORIGINAL BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY JALEPENO BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY LEMON PEPPER BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018 and 031718

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY MAPLE BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818, 021518, 022218, 030118, 030818, 031518 and 032218

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY MESQUITE BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018, 031718 and 032418

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY ORIGINAL BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818 through 032418

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY PLAIN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818, 030118, 030818, 031518 and 032218

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY RAGIN BUFFALO BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY REDHOT RUDOLPH BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018 and 031718

The recalled products were sold online and shipped to retail stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Consumers who purchased the recalled jerky should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone who has questions or concerns about the recall should contact Whip City Jerky at (413) 568-2050.