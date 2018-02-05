Mayor Elorza decries ‘racist and divisive’ flyer attacking NAACP president

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza called a flyer attacking the president of the local NAACP “deeply disturbing” Monday, saying there is no place in the city for “disgusting bigotry.”

Elorza is set to join community leaders for a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the flyer, which was shared widely on social media over the weekend. The gathering will be held at the intersection of George and Brooke streets.

“It’s deeply disturbing that such a racist and divisive message was distributed in our neighborhoods,” Elorza said in a statement. “Providence is an inclusive community that celebrates its rich diversity and there is no room for this type of disgusting bigotry in our city.”

Victor Morente, a spokesperson for the mayor, said police are not classifying the flyer as a crime, but they are “investigating it further.”

The flyer includes a picture of Jim Vincent, president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, under the words “negro crime in Mayor Jorge Elorza’s sanctuary city of Providence, R.I.” It also lists numerous unproven allegations against Vincent.

