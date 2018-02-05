Two rushed to hospital following Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews were called to the Point Road Escape Bridge Monday morning for reports of a serious crash.

The crash – which happened around 9:35 a.m. – involved two vehicles, including an SUV and dump truck.

Det. Lt. Mike Arnold told Eyewitness News two men – one from each vehicle – were hurt.

Arnold said the driver of the SUV was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries while the truck driver was taken to Newport Hospital with minor injuries.

A medical helicopter was reportedly called to the scene. However, Arnold could not confirm that.

Escape Bridge was closed while an accident reconstruction team investigated.

Two vehicle accident on Point Rd escape bridge. Portsmouth PD on scene now investigating. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/avkVxaNswl — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) February 5, 2018

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and on Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12.