Munroe Dairy’s new owners plan smartphone app

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The new owners of beloved Rhode Island milk-delivery business Munroe Dairy are planning some updates as they take the helm.

Tracy Daugherty – who purchased Munroe along with her husband, Bill, and a group of local families late last year – said they have a number of ideas for the company, including creating a smartphone app so customers can place orders on their phones.

“People want to be able to take care of what they have to take care of if they’re sitting on the soccer sidelines or wherever they might be – they want to be efficient, and we want to help them out,” Daugherty said on last week’s taping of Executive Suite.

Munroe Dairy was founded in 1881. The Daughertys, who live in Barrington, bought the company from Rob Armstrong, who was the third generation of his family to run it. Armstrong has retired but is serving as an adviser to the new ownership.

Mat Levin, Munroe Dairy’s general manager, said the company currently has 29 trucks – with plans to add a 30th soon – that make more than 10,000 deliveries a week to nearly 13,000 customers in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

