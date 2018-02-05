Patriots due to arrive home after Super Bowl loss

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not the way the New England Patriots were hoping to arrive back to New England.

Instead of celebrating a sixth Super Bowl championship, the team is searching for answers to the question, “what went wrong?”

The team was scheduled to take off from Minnesota around noon and arrive back to T.F. Green sometime after 3 p.m.

The Patriots, favored to win Sunday night, ended up falling to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 41-33.