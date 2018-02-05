Providence ranks 8th for Super Bowl TV ratings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – More than half of all households in the Providence region tuned in for the Patriots’ hard-fought Super Bowl loss Sunday night, though even more were watching in the Boston area, preliminary ratings show.

Super Bowl LII scored a 52.5 household rating in the Providence TV market, a bit lower than its 55.9 rating in the Boston market, according to early Nielsen numbers released Monday morning by NBC Sports.

The Providence TV market includes all of Rhode Island as well as portions of Southeastern Massachusetts.

The Super Bowl is consistently the most-watched TV event of the year, with more than 100 million viewers tuning in annually during this decade. NBC estimated the overnight rating for Super Bowl LII ranked ninth all-time for the NFL championship game.

Boston and Providence ranked third and eighth, respectively, for Super Bowl LII ratings. The top 10 TV markets for the game were Buffalo (56.4), Philadelphia (56.2), Boston (55.9), Minneapolis-St. Paul and Pittsburgh (54.9 each), Norfolk (53.9), New Orleans (53.0), Providence (52.5), Milwaukee (52.3), Seattle and Kansas City (52.2 each).

The Boston rating was the fourth-highest for the Patriots’ eight Super Bowl appearances, NBC said.

Another metric used to track TV viewership – share, meaning the share of all households watching TV at the time tuned into a certain program – also gave Boston the edge. Nielsen said 81% of Boston TV households watching TV last night were watching the Super Bowl, compared with 77% of Providence households.

