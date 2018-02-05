Rhode Island recognized as ‘StormReady’ by National Weather Service

PROVIDENCE , R.I. (WPRI) – The National Weather Service named Rhode Island the first state in the country to have all municipalities recognized as StormReady.

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) announced that all cities and towns in the state have completed a six point plan to manage severe weather. Those six points, created by the National Weather Service, include:

Establishing a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center

Having more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public

Creating a system that monitors weather conditions locally

Promoting the importance of public readiness through community seminars

Developing a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

Each municipality received a $2,500 grant from RIEMA, which will continue to help strengthen preparedness within each community.

“Although StormReady designation doesn’t keep the storms away, it does signify a community’s commitment to be prepared when a storm does threaten and proactively respond for the sake of public safety,” National Weather Service Taunton Meteorologist-in-Charge Robert Thompson said. “There can be no greater calling for government than helping to ensure the safety of its citizens.”

RIEMA, in collaboration with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Taunton, led an 18-month effort across the state to become StormReady.

Governor Gina Raimondo thanked everyone at RIEMA and all 39 communities for their hard work and dedication in preparing Rhode Island and setting a national standard.

“Preparedness is a full-time job. Thank you to every community in Rhode Island for taking the time to plan ahead and keep Rhode Islanders safe,” Raimondo said.