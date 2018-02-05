Rhode Island State Police report ‘quiet night’ following Super Bowl 52

(WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police said it was a quiet night Sunday after Super Bowl 52 wrapped up.

According to Director of Public Information Laura Meade Kirk, state police troopers arrested two people for DWI.

Kirk said troopers responded to six car crashes Sunday night. No one was injured in any of the crashes.

State troopers were also monitoring the University of Rhode Island’s campus, but Kirk said there were no incidents to report.

Last week, state police announced they would be increasing patrols throughout the weekend of the big game.