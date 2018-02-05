Students hospitalized, arrested following post-Super Bowl violence at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Twelve people were taken to the hospital and six people were arrested during a post-Super Bowl disturbance at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

A university spokesman says about 2,000 people gathered outdoors at the Southwest Residential Area after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night.

Campus police said fights broke out, the crowd threw objects and set off smoke bombs and firecrackers. Police used pepper balls to disperse the crowd and the area was cleared by 11:30 p.m.

Those transported to hospitals suffered from head injuries, laceration, and alcohol intoxication.

Police say those arrested face criminal charges, and if they are students they face punishment under the student code of conduct. No names were released.