Teen gains fame after Justin Timberlake selfie at Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Justin Timberlake (C) performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager who took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show has become a social media sensation.

Thirteen-year-old Ryan McKenna said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that his phone “exploded” with messages and phone calls and he now has thousands of new social media followers.

Ryan says he was unprepared for his brush with fame. Timberlake, he said, “just came up and I just like jumped right in there with him.”

He got a shout-out from his school, the private Derby Academy in Hingham south of Boston, which tweeted out one of McKenna’s photos.

Ryan is also getting some free skiing. He was wearing a sweatshirt bearing the name of Maine’s Sunday River ski resort, which offered him a free season pass.

