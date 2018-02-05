Two arrested for firing shots that hit house

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police said Monday they arrested two Central Falls men in connection with a fight last week that led to gunfire.

Police said they found Dale McGuire, 19, and Luis Jerez, 22, on Thursday at the Motel 6 in Seekonk. U.S. Marshals and Seekonk police helped take both suspects into custody.

McGuire and Perez were identified as suspects in an disturbance on Quincy Street last Wednesday, in which police said three to five shots were fired. No one was injured, but police said some of the shots struck a home.

McGuire is charged with felony assault and firing in a compact area, while Jerez is charged with aiding & abetting and conspiracy. Pawtucket police said Seekonk police also plan to charge Jerez with gun possession, since he had a .25 caliber pistol when he was arrested.