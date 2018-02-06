Colts hire Josh McDaniels as head coach

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been less than 48 hours since a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has already lost both his left- and right-hand men.

As expected, the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday announced they’ve hired offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach! Press conference scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/FIzhqIf2y4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 6, 2018

The Colts fired head coach Chuck Pagano in December after a disappointing 4-12 season.

News of the Colts’ plan to hire McDaniels surfaced last month but NFL rules prohibited the team from making it official until the Patriots’ season ended.

On Monday, the Detroit Lions announced former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their new head coach.

The Patriots are scheduled to face both the Colts and the Lions this season.

This will be McDaniels’ second stint as a head coach after the Denver Broncos gave him a shot in 2009. The team went 8-8 that year and missed the playoffs, then parted ways with McDaniels after a 3-9 start the following season.

McDaniels won five Super Bowls with New England after being hired as an assistant in 2001. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2006 and was in that role for three seasons before taking the Broncos job. After one season as the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2011, McDaniels was rehired by Belichick and served as the Patriots’ OC for another six seasons.

