Coventry gun range meeting cancelled after property owner terminates agreement

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – The Town of Coventry has cancelled a Zoning Board meeting scheduled for next week, after the property owner of a proposed gun range terminated his agreement with the applicant.

The Zoning Board hearings were scheduled on Feb. 13 and Feb. 15 to hear the application of building an outdoor gun range off of Town Farm Road. The original meeting scheduled for Dec. 6 had been postponed due to overcapacity at Coventry Town Hall.

Coventry residents, the Coventry School Committee and the Rhode Island School Committee have all expressed their concerns about the proposed gun range, because of it’s close proximity to Washington Oak Elementary School. There are also two dozen residential properties in the area.

Before the agreement was terminated, the gun store owner, John Psilopolous, who proposed the range insisted that the location would not affect the school since it would follow the best safety practices.

Senator Leonidas Raptakis applauded the withdrawal of the application.

“I want to thank all the residents who spoke out against this proposal and took the time to show up at meetings, contact local officials, and let their voices be heard,” Raptakis said. “While I am grateful for their efforts, I think it’s unfortunate that the proposal ever got this far, given its proximity to an elementary school and numerous local properties.”

Representative Patricia Serpa also released a statement, saying this is a, “big win” for Coventry.

“From safety concerns with the range’s proximity to an elementary school, to the noise and diminished quality of life for residents surrounding the range, it was clear that this was not the right location for an outdoor gun range that would allow high-powered weapons to be fired,” Serpa said. “This outcome was only possible due to the engagement and commitment of Coventry’s residents and I applaud their efforts in stopping this proposal.”