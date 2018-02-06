Cranston still monitoring health of crews who responded to chemical fire

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Fire Department is continuing to monitor the health of the firefighters who responded to a chemical fire at ProSys Finishing Technologies last week.

Crews from across the state responded to the company on Elmwood Avenue last Monday when a report of a fire turned into a hazmat incident, sending 12 firefighters and two first responders to the hospital.

Cranston Fire Chief William McKenna said the situation became dangerous when the chemical fire started to melt the firefighters’ gear as they entered the building.

“Their rubberized gear, their boots were starting to melt,” McKenna said.

According to a release from the mayor’s office, both the city and the fire department are providing accommodations to allow all firefighters and EMTs who have developed symptoms since responding to the incident to undergo medical review and treatment. The city said, “the symptoms of chemical exposure can take several days to appear” following an incident.

The mayor’s office said the city is working with state and federal organizations to identify all the chemicals stored in the building. A public records request filed by Eyewitness News revealed a list of chemicals that were stored inside ProSys, but it is still unclear which chemicals contaminated the gear.

McKenna said response teams are still conducting testing to find out exactly which chemicals the crews were exposed to while battling the fire.

According to a letter obtained by Eyewitness News, the Cranston Fire Department identified several deficiencies in the company’s operation that were unresolved when the fire broke out. The letter said the company fixed some of the issues, including installing a new fire alarm and sprinkler system, but failed to address others.

