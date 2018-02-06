Crash leaves Johnston residents in the dark

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Several hundred National Grid customers were left in the dark Tuesday morning after a vehicle struck a utility pole, snapping it in two.

The vehicle struck a pole located on Route 6 in Johnston, near Rollingwood Drive and Brown Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

More than 400 customers were without power for several hours, though at 6 a.m. the National Grid outage map shows “less than 5 customers” are currently without power in the area. All residents are expected to have power restored by 8 a.m.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash.