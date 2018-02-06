Dunkin’ Donuts gets in the Valentine’s Day mood

Dunkin’ Donuts’ famous festive heart-shaped donuts have returned in time for Valentine’s Day.

The seasonal selections include the Vanilla Truffle Donut, a heart-shaped donut filled with vanilla-flavored buttercreme, frosted with vanilla icing and topped with semi-sweet chocolate curls. The Brownie Batter Crumble Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with rich chocolatey brownie batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and crumbled brownies, and Cupid’s Choice Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian Crème, frosted with strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkled with a festive mix of pink and white sprinkles. All are available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

In addition, to spreadng love during the month of February, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a #DunkinDateNight on them! All you have to do is Retweet & Follow the @DunkinProv #DunkinDateNight sweepstakes tweets to enter to win a $200 Newport Restaurant Group gift card, a gift card to the Alex & Ani rink, a gift card to the Avon Theater and a limo to drive the winner around on the night of your choice.

