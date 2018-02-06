Foxboro Police Department adds ATM to station’s front lobby

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It looks like the safest place in Southern New England to withdraw or deposit cash will now be the Foxboro Police Department, with the addition to a new, full-service ATM to the front lobby.

The ATM is located in the lobby of the Public Safety Building and is accessible to the public 24/7.

The Foxboro Police Department posted on their Facebook page, saying the new ATM is constantly monitored by multiple security cameras, so anyone who needs it has a safe place to withdraw or deposit cash.

Some members of the community questioned Foxboro police on the Facebook page, asking about service charges.

The Foxboro Police Department responded, saying, “This one’s consistent with the going rate. Plus, many banks are reimbursing on surcharge fees.”