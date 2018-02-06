Hodgson called to White House, meeting with president on illegal immigration

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Thomas M. Hodgson, the sheriff of Bristol County, Massachusetts, who has been outspoken in favor of cracking down on crime involving illegal immigrants, was among a group of law enforcement officials invited by President Donald Trump to a meeting at the White House Tuesday afternoon.

The agenda for the meeting was border security, fighting against gang activity, and other matters related to illegal immigration, according to Jonathan Darling of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

A White House official told CNN the meeting was designed to share stories from the front lines of crime, and “close loopholes” that currently make it more difficult to fight organized crime gangs.