In the Kitchen: BBQ Bomb Burger

Discover Newport brought us Executive Chef Brian Ruffner, of Jo’s American Bistro, to show us how to make their BBQ Bomb Burger.

Ingredients:

Traditional BBQ sauce

1 Med. onion minced

2 Tbsp minced garlic

3/4 cup ketchup

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp smooth Dijon mustard

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp dry BBQ rub (recipe follows)

Smoked sea salt to taste

Ratio for Dry BBQ rub (this can be scaled up in direct proportion to needed quantities): I recommend 1 Tbsp as a starting recipe ratio

Cumin 1

Paprika 1

Granulated garlic 1

Onion powder 1

Chili powder 1

Brown sugar 1

Kosher salt 2

Cayenne pepper 1/3

Chipotle powder 1

Dry Mustard 1/2

Smoked sea salt 1/3

Mustard Mop Sauce

Yellow Mustard 1 1/2 cup

Brown sugar 1/2 cup

Cider Vinegar 3/4 cup

Beer of choice 6oz.

White pepper 1 tsp

Cayenne pepper 1/2 tsp

Worcestershire sauce 1oz.

Sriracha 1oz.

Chipotle powder 1Tbsp.

Instructions:

For the Traditional Sauce:

Saute together onion and garlic until fragrant and translucent Add BBQ dry rub and allow to bloom, add sugar and melt until liquid. Add all other ingredients and simmer for 10 minutes.

For the Dry Rub:

Simply combine in a mortar and pestle

For the Mop Sauce:

Combine all ingredients, bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.

To assemble burger you will need:

1 8oz. burger patty seasoned with dry rub

1 Bulky roll buttered and toasted

1 1/3 roasted jalapeño peppers, sliced lengthwise, seeded, and roasted.

3 Slices braised pork belly, (I would recommend thick to save prep time)

2 slices sharp white cheddar cheese

Approx. 1 cup finished product “frizzled” onions

For the frizzled onion, marinate thin onion slices in buttermilk seasoned with BBQ dry rub where from 1 hour to overnight depending on time constraints. Remove onion from marinade, shake off excess liquid, coat in flour and deep fry at 350 degrees until crisp, reserve in a warm place.

Assembly of “the Bomb”

Grill 8 oz burger to desired doneness, while crisping bacon or pork belly. Toast bun, line bottom with lettuce and sliced tomato. Once bacon or pork belly is crisp, glaze with traditional BBQ sauce Begin assembly Burger, then glazed bacon(belly); next roasted jalapeño, topped with Cheddar cheese;

melt cheese to hold peppers and bacon(belly) in place; Place on bun, top with frizzled onions, drizzle onions with Mop sauce, finish with bun top serve piping hot. We recommend a bib when serving! We will be providing bibs for the Newport Burger Bender!

