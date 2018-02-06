Legal Logic: Handling pothole claims

Living in this state makes us no stranger to the ever dreaded pothole. In some cases it can cause real damage to your vehicle or tires, so who is responsible for the damage from a legal standpoint?

Brian Cunha, of Brian Cunha and Associates, joined us on set to discuss this.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.