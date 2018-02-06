Lenovo recalls laptops due to fire risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Lenovo PC is recalling 78,000 ThinkPad laptops because an unfastened screw can damage the battery.

That can cause overheating and pose a fire hazard.

The recall involves 14″ ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops sold in silver and black.

The products have machine type 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 or 20K4 and the serial number or S/N are printed on the bottom of the laptop.

Laptops manufactured from December 2016 through October 2017 are included in the recall.

The manufacturing date codes can be found on the bottom of the laptop.

Consumers should immediately visit https://support.lenovo.com/X1C_5GEN_RECALL to see if their laptop is included in the recall and for assistance in locating the nearest authorized repair center for inspection and repair.

There have been no reports of overheating in the United States.