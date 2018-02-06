Malcolm Butler denies missing curfew; calls rumors hurtful

(WPRI) — Two days after the Patriots lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Malcolm Butler posted a statement about the game on his Instagram account.

Many have pointed to a defense that was lacking Butler as a big reason New England lost.

In the aftermath of Belichick’s decision to bench Butler, speculation about the reasons why surfaced, including missing curfew.

Butler dismissed those rumors as not only untrue but hurtful.

“During my four-year career with the Patriots I have always given it everything I have to play at a high level and would never do anything to hurt my team’s chances of winning a game, including this year’s Super Bowl,” Butler said. “During my Super Bowl week, I never attended any concert, missed curfew, or participated in any of the ridiculous activities being reported. They are not only false but hurtful to me and my family.”

Butler – who is an unrestricted free agent – went on to say, “Although I wish I could have contributed more to help my team win, I have to get ready for the next opportunity. Moving forward, I will do what I have always done. To work hard and prepare for next season to be the best I can be on and off the field.”

In his post, Butler also thanked the Patriots, Bob Kraft and Coach Bill Belichick for the opportunity to play for the Patriots.

