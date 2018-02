Here’s a statement from the NWS:

A monthly Tsunami Warning test was issued around 8:30 a.m. by @NWS_NTWC . We have been notified that some users received this test message as an actual Tsunami Warning. A Tsunami Warning is not in effect. Repeat, a Tsunami Warning is not in effect.

We have been receiving reports that an erroneous tsunami alert across New England. Please note there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT FOR New England. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 6, 2018

Some users may have received this test from WPRI.com which automatically sends alerts from the National Weather Service.

Again, a tsunami warning is not in effect.