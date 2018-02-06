Police release 911 call following burglary at Rob Gronkowski’s home

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) – Just hours after returning from a disappointing loss to the Eagles in Minneapolis, police said Rob Gronkowski discovered his home had been burglarized.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said there is an investigation underway, and that the alleged crime occurred while Gronk was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl.

Baker said property was stolen, but declined to say what specific items. A police report released Tuesday say the burglary occurred at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, which was during the Super Bowl. The report said a window was broken.

Police released part of the 911 call the tight end made when he arrived home Monday night.

“This is Rob Gronkowksi calling, and while I was gone my whole house got robbed,” Gronkowski told the dispatcher in the recording. “While on the Super Bowl trip. I just got back.”

A separate recording of radio traffic between the dispatcher and police officers indicated “multiple safes” and weapons may have been stolen.

The police report said Gronkowksi and two roommates discovered the burglary downstairs, then went upstairs where their three bedrooms are located. The report said Gronkowski’s bedroom door was still locked and secure. The second roommate’s door had been left unlocked, and “hundreds of dollars” worth of items were missing. The third roommate’s door appeared to have been broken into.

The list of stolen items in the report was redacted with a black marker.

“Doesn’t matter whether you’re Rob Gronkowski or anybody else, it’s unpleasant to be a victim of this kind of crime,” Baker said. “To come home from what was a frustrating loss and to have this experience, I’m sure has been very unpleasant for him.”

Baker declined to comment on whether the house had an alarm system or cameras. A timeline of events in the reports said the two roommates left for the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Thursday, three days after Gronk departed. The rest of the timeline is redacted.

No suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call Foxborough Police.