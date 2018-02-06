Portsmouth High School increases security following intruder incident

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – A week after an intruder forced his way into Portsmouth High School and assaulted a teacher, police say they are increasing security details until permanent measures can be put in place.

In a statement sent out Tuesday morning, Portsmouth High School officials said an officer will be on duty during the school day.

In an effect to provide additional safety for our students and staff at PHS, we have arranged for a security officer who will vet visitors to our school during the school day. This provision will be in place until a buzzer/lock camera system has been installed. Thank you for your understanding.

Marcus Schlipp, 22, was arrested last Tuesday after forcing his way into the gym with a duffel bag and a large knife.

A teacher attempted to block Schlipp from entering the building. Schlipp then kicked and punched her.

Schlipp was charged with felony assault on a school teacher; possession of a knife in commission of a crime; and disturbance of public assemblies. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and ordered to report to Butler Hospital.

Schlipp is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning for a bail review.