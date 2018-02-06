Prosecutors: Brockton mom fatally stabbed children in ‘ritual’ killing

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Prosecutors revealed new information in court Tuesday about the stabbing death of two young children in Brockton, saying their mother committed the murders as part of a “ritual incident.”

Latarsha Sanders was arraigned on two counts of murder and ordered held without bail during her arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

The children’s bodies were found in a Brockton apartment Monday. Police said the brothers – ages 5 and 8 – were killed sometime over the weekend.

Prosecutors said the 8-year-old boy was stabbed as many as 50 times.

In court, they said Sanders confessed to murdering the boys, allegedly telling them it was part of a “ritual incident.”

According to court documents obtained by WFXT, one of our Boston affiliates, when police asked Sanders why she stabbed her sons, she responded, “it was because of the voodoo stuff.”

Prosecutors say Sanders has a third child who is safe. Authorities have not publicly identified the children.

According to WFXT, a family member later told police Sanders had been obsessed with “the ideation, rituals, and numbers regarding the ‘Illuminati’ as well as sacrifices.”