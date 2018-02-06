Questions raised about Gov. Raimondo’s fundraising agreement with Providence Democrats

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The vice chairman of the Providence Democratic City Committee said Tuesday he was never told the committee’s executive board would be asked to vote on a fundraising agreement with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s re-election campaign.

Armand Batastini was one of at least three executive board members who did not attend the vote last week. The others were Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza (or his designee) and committee secretary Vincent Igliozzi.

“I haven’t seen the agreement, I haven’t seen what the ramifications are,” Batastini told Eyewitness News.

Batastini stopped short of saying he opposes the arrangement, but stressed that he would have liked to discuss it with members of his ward committee before voting. Batastini is the chairperson of the Ward 5 Committee.

The city committee’s executive board voted last week to enter into an “agreement of mutual support” with Raimondo’s campaign that will help with fundraising and allow the committee to hire staff, according to Chairman Patrick Ward. The committee had just $122 in its account as of Dec. 31, according to a filing with the R.I. Board of Elections.

But Ward has been unwilling to release a copy of the agreement or the names of city committee members who voted on it. He did not respond to multiple phone calls and text messages Tuesday.

A copy of the committee’s bylaws state that the executive board shall include the chairperson, vice chairperson, recording secretary, secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer, several ward committee chairs or their designees, the president of the Young Democratic Committee and the highest-ranking Democratic elected official – in this case, the mayor – or their designee.

It’s unclear how many of those positions are currently filled. The bylaws state that a quorum can be met when the “majority of the existing membership of the executive committee” is present. On Monday, Ward said the board did have a quorum.

A spokesperson for Elorza said the mayor was aware of the agreement prior to the vote, but he didn’t attend the meeting or send a designee. City Council President David Salvatore said he was never informed that the committee was considering an agreement with Raimondo’s campaign.

Although Raimondo’s campaign has not yet raised any money for the Providence Democrats, the arrangement is already being criticized by the Rhode Island Republican Party. Brandon Bell, chairman of the state GOP, pointed out that both Ward and his wife, Councilwoman Sabina Matos, are state employees.

“Governor Raimondo needs to immediately release the agreement between her campaign and Providence Democratic Party so the public can see if her agreement with an organization, that some of her state employees control, complies with all campaign finance, civil service and ethics laws,” Bell said in a prepared statement.

