RI Foundation offers scholarships for class of 2018

The Rhode Island Foundation is the state’s largest charitable foundation.

Although best known for giving millions of dollars in grants to nonprofits all over Rhode island, The Foundation also offers scholarships.

High school seniors have until Feb 12th to apply. Members of the high school class of 2018 who display an appreciation for the values of Roger Williams can receive as much as $20,000 a year.

More details about the scholarships are posted on findingrogerwilliams.com.

