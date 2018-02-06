RI woman ordered to stay in U.S. pending ACLU lawsuit against ICE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While Lilian Calderon, 30, who’s lived in Rhode Island her entire life, remains in the custody of immigration officials in Massachusetts, the ACLU said Tuesday it’s suing the government to try and get her released.

A judge ruled Tuesday morning that Calderon could not be removed from Massachusetts while the lawsuit is pending.

Lawyers for the ACLU said they filed the lawsuit late Monday night, demanding Calderon be released. In a news conference at the office of the Rhode Island ACLU in Providence, a Massachusetts ACLU lawyer, Adriana Lafaille said Calderon and her husband, Luis Gordillo, had been following the rules the government laid down for her to get legal status, and keeping her behind bars now is violating her right to due process.

“Lilian was following a process that the government itself created to allow people in her situation to come out of the shadows,” Lafaille said.

Calderon had been brought to the United States from Guatemala when she was 3 years old. She grew up in Providence and married Gordillo, her high school sweetheart.

The family’s lawyer, Martin Harris, said Calderon had applied for protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), also known as the “Dreamer” act, but it was denied because the government wasn’t satisfied with the amount of documentation they’d supplied. According to Harris, there wasn’t enough to prove that Calderon had been in the United States constantly since she arrived. Without a Social Security number, Harris noted, it’s hard for an undocumented immigrant to get a bank account and so many other things that would create a paper trail.

Calderon was applying for lawful permanent resident status last month when ICE took her into custody.

“I feel that we have done the right thing, and followed the law. I’m optimistic because I think we’re doing the right thing,” Gordillo said at Tuesday’s news conference.

Still, the couple is making arrangements in the event Calderon is deported. Gabriela Domenzain, who works for the Latino Policy Institute in Providence, said there’s been an outpouring of support for the couple, who are just one of many families being forced to deal with situations like this.

“Most undocumented immigrants in this country, given this political climate, have two plans: one is if they can stay, and two, they are saving and putting stuff in place in case they get deported, especially because of the arbitrary nature,” Domenzain said.

“Basic procedural protections, basic constitutional rights, are being ignored, in favor of tactics of intimidation, and efforts to instill fear in immigrant communities, by arbitrarily locking people up and separating them from their family,” Lafaille added.

ICE told The Providence Journal previously that Calderon was arrested pursuant to a final order of removal issued by an immigration judge.

“All of those who have been targeted for arrest were targeted based on previously issued orders of removal. The individuals targeted had previously ignored the aforementioned removal orders and will now be held in ICE custody pending removal,” the statement said.