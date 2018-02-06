RIPTA adding more options to pay for bus fares

Related Coverage RI lawmaker wants to ban RIPTA buses from ‘talking’ in residential neighborhoods

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to make public transportation more efficient and accessible, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) on Tuesday announced plans to upgrade its fare collection system.

RIPTA said passengers will soon have the option to pay their bus fares using a mobile app or reusable “smart” cards,” similar to the MBTA’s CharlieCard system. They’ll be able add value to those cards and manage their accounts through the app and online.

The new payment options will be available on all of RIPTA’s fixed bus routes, Flex vans and RIde paratransit vehicles, the agency said, and its existing fare boxes will be outfitted with the updated technology.

“By installing new fare validators on all of our vehicles, it will speed up boarding times as customers will just tap and go — cutting back on the time people have to spend counting coins and bills,” Greg Nordin, RIPTA’s director of planning, said in a statement.

The project, which is expected to take about 18 months to complete, was awarded to Virginia-based Innovations In Transportation, Inc.

For more information on the project, visit RIPTA.com or call (401) 781-9400.