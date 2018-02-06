SpaceX successfully launches with Tesla roadster on board

MERRIT ISLAND, Fla. (WPRI) — SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful rocket on Earth, and the most powerful since the retired Space Shuttles and the Saturn V rocket which sent astronauts to the moon.

Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO, has the ultimate goal of sending people to Mars, and the launch Tuesday was a major milestone in this mission.

The Falcon Heavy is a supercharged version of the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. The Heavy has three rockets with 27 engines which can produce five million pounds of thrust. That’s enough to power to launch a 737 jet loaded with passengers and cargo into space.

Standing 229.6 feet tall and 39.9 feet wide, the Falcon Heavy launched from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The first Space Shuttle launch in 1981 and the Apollo 11 mission to the moon also launched from Pad 39A.

According to Musk, this is an important mission for a lot of reasons. Musk told CBS News that it could actually send people back to the moon and with orbital refueling, it could send people to Mars.

This was a test launch, so an expensive payload like a satellite was not put on board. Sometimes on test missions, dummy payloads like cement or steel blocks are used.

Musk said that was “boring,” so he put a Tesla roadster in the cone of the rocket. Yes, a cherry red roadster was launched into space. That car with a mannequin dressed as an astronaut will be put into an elliptical orbit around the Sun and as far out as the orbit of Mars.

In addition to launching the roadster into space, the booster rockets successfully landed back on Earth to be reused for later missions.