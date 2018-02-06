Suspects arrested in Warwick convenience store stabbing

Related Coverage Man stabbed at Warwick convenience store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI)– Warwick Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a stabbing at the Conimiuct Variety Store on West Shore Road.

Kristian Orlando Fonseca, 21, was charged with assault with intent to commit a felony, violation of a no contact order and an outstanding warrant.

Jasmine Brown, 18, of Warwick, was charged with aiding and abetting and assault and battery in the stabbing of a 20 year old male.

The unidentified victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital Monday with stab wounds to his head and neck.

Police investigation showed that both suspects new the victim. Brown had an active no contact order against Fonseca that resulted from a previous domestic violence crime.

Brown was arraigned at police headquarters and was released on surety bail. Fonseca was held overnight and will be arraigned on Tuesday.