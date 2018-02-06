Top Dem on House budget panel ‘frustrated’ with missing details in Raimondo plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The leader of the Rhode Island legislature’s most powerful budget-writing panel expressed frustration Tuesday with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration for failing to provide required documentation to back up its budget plan.

“I’m not satisfied,” House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney said following an afternoon hearing that kicked off his panel’s months-long review of the governor’s budget proposal. “We have three coequal branches of government, and for each of us to do our job we have to have the information we need in a timely manner.”

In at least one case, House leaders suggested the governor’s team may have violated a newly enacted state law.

Lawmakers voted last year to require the administration to offer alternatives if a proposal to balance the budget includes so-called “scoops” of money from the reserves of quasi-public agencies. But no specific alternatives were laid out in the governor’s budget, despite $26.6 million in proposed scoops.

“We should have alternatives to consider at this point, and we don’t,” Abney, D-Newport, told Eyewitness News. “I’m not angry or mad,” he added, just “frustrated.”

Brenna McCabe, a spokeswoman for the R.I. Department of Administration, argued that the alternative was laid out in the cover letter Raimondo sent along with the budget. The letter suggested “that if the state revenue projections increase, these transfers are at the top of the list to be restored,” she said.

“Practically speaking, alternatives would include another mechanism for revenue (i.e. raising taxes), looking at cuts to eligibility or benefits, or cutting back important investments the governor and General Assembly have set in motion,” McCabe said. “We will continue to work with the General Assembly to have those discussions.”

Thomas Mullaney, the state budget officer, acknowledged some of the supporting documentation for the budget plan has not made it to the Assembly yet. “I know it’s been a frustration to them,” he said. “It’s been a frustration to us.”

Raimondo’s $9.4-billion tax-and-spending proposal for the 2018-19 fiscal year, released Jan. 18, had to close an estimated two-year deficit of $260 million. She suggested holding the line on broad-based taxes while seeking other sources of new revenue and making cuts to social services. She also proposed a number of small new programs and a $250-million bond for school repairs.

Abney said he views this as a “challenging” budget year, and said it will be difficult to undertake major new commitments. “We’ve stabilized Rhode Island’s economy big time [compared with] three or four years ago, and I believe in incremental approaches,” he said.

Sharon Reynolds Ferland, the House’s top budget expert, raised other worries as she gave the committee a lengthy overview of the budget proposal. Among them: with five months left in the fiscal year, data suggests some agencies are still struggling to control overspending, notably the Departments of Children, Youth and Families and Behavioral Healthcare, Development Disabilities and Hospitals.

“That’s an area of concern,” Ferland said.

One committee member, Portsmouth Republican Ken Mendonca, asked Ferland how much wiggle room lawmakers really have to scale back spending across state government.

“You have as much discretion as you want, with the possible exception of debt service,” she replied. “It’s just there are consequences to your discretion.” She added, “There’s very little you can change … that someone doesn’t like.”

Lawmakers’ job could get easier if tax receipts continues to tick up, giving them more money to spend when they put the final budget together in the late spring. Through December, state revenue was running about $17 million higher than the governor’s budget plan assumed it would be.

RI tax revenue on the upswing, now running $17M (or 1%) above forecast thru Dec. One possible reason: folks pre-paying income tax before federal tax law capped SALT deduction on 1/1/2018 pic.twitter.com/exj4b1rJOI — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) January 23, 2018

