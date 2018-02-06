What you need to know before purchasing travel insurance

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For Pat McCormick, it was a dream vacation for a special wedding.

“I was finally getting there!” McCormick said. “It was on our bucket list.”

McCormick’s granddaughter Meghan in August tied the knot in Hawaii.

“It was going to be a special day,” she said. “The fact that we’d all be together. That was the nicest thing.”

The whole family booked flights online and bought a travel insurance policy with CSA Travel Protection.

Months before the trip, McCormick was injured in a fall. She was also in a minor car accident. Her doctor said she needed surgery and couldn’t make the long trip to Hawaii.

But her insurance claim for the trip was denied.

“It just didn’t seem fair,” McCormick said.

So Call 12 for Action contacted CSA Travel Protection, which is part of Generali Global Assistance.

The company agreed to reopen McCormick’s claim, and she submitted additional documents from her doctor.

In an email, a spokesperson for Generali Global assistance told Call 12 for Action, “CSA reviewed the information late last week and has decided to cover the claim.”

Now, McCormick is expecting a $972 check in the mail.

According to the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, consumers should keep several things in mind when purchasing travel insurance:

Read the policy carefully

Pay special attention to any exclusions so you understand what is and isn’t covered

Contact the insurance company directly if you have any questions prior to purchasing the policy

The USTIA says travel insurance typically costs between 4 and 8 percent of the total cost of the trip.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.