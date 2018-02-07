Bird strike forces plane to return to TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An American Airlines flight was forced to return to T. F. Green Airport Wednesday afternoon after a reported bird strike during flight.
American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said American Eagle Flight 5396 – which is operated by PSA Airlines – landed safely.
Feinstein said the plane was in the air for less than 30 minutes when the bird strike happened.
According to T.F. Green’s website, the flight was scheduled to depart at 11:51 a.m. for Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC.
- Check Your Flight: WPRI.com Flight Tracker »
Feinstein said maintenance crews at the airport were inspecting the plane for possible damage.