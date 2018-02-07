Brown Grad-turned-Miss America returns to RI

Miss America Cara stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning, to discuss her philanthropy work, time at Brown University, and what it’s like to return to Providence for the first time since being crowned.

Background Info:

Cara is an Ivy League Honors Graduate from Brown University. At age 14, Cara founded North Dakota’s Annual Make-A-Wish Fashion Show, and over the past 10 years, has dedicated her life to brightening many Wish Kids’ lives. She’s a leader in the philanthropic space, and was even recognized by President Obama for her efforts. She is also the first Miss America from North Dakota.