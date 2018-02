ASSONET, Mass. (WPRI) — There were strange things afoot at the Circle K in Assonet Wednesday afternoon when a car slammed into the building.

According to Freetown police, it happened around 12:18 p.m. at the South Main Street location.

Police said no one was hurt. There was no word on why the car slammed into the building.

While no customers were being allowed inside the building due “structural damage, the gas pumps and the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru were still open.