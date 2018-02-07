Coast Guard searching Buzzards Bay after muffled mayday call

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible mariner in distress Wednesday night after hearing a muffled mayday call over the radio.

According to the Coast Guard, around 8:30 p.m. watchstanders heard a mumbled male voice issue a mayday call over the radio. The call repeated itself a few minutes later.

The location, nature of the distress, description of the vessel and the number of people aboard the vessel are unknown at this time.

The Coast Guard sent out a 47-foot motor life boat crew from Station Menemsha and are searching Buzzards Bay. They plan to stay on scene searching throughout the night.