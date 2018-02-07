Fun shows coming to The Arctic Playhouse

This morning in The Rhode Home, NIROPE – Nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – stopped by to discuss how a tempur-pedic can help you get that all-important good night’s sleep.

They were joined by Lloyd Felix from The Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick. He shared details on some upcoming shows which will be taking place at this terrific local community theater.

For the latest, from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattress, head to: http://cardis.com/

To see what shows are heading to The Arctic Playhouse, visit: http://www.thearcticplayhouse.com/

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.