Hazmat situation prompts evacuation of Norton neighborhood

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Residents of a Norton neighborhood can return to their homes after a hazmat situation prompted an evacuation Wednesday morning.

No one was exposed to any chemicals and no one had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation following the incident at Tweave, LLC, according to Norton Fire Capt. Alvan Fuller.

A quarter-mile area surrounding the company’s manufacturing plant on Barrows Street was evacuated out of an abundance of caution after the town’s fire department received a call around 9:30 a.m. from employees reporting an apparent chemical reaction inside the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a chemical reaction happening inside a barrel. Fuller said it appeared as though a liquid was turning into a gas. First responders began the evacuation and called in a state hazmat team, who was able to neutralize the reaction. They’re now conducting testing to determine what sort of chemicals were involved, according to Fuller.

Fuller said Tweave manufactures and dyes a “Spandex-like material” and is in the process of moving out of town. The company was cleaning and emptying its warehouse when the chemical reaction was reported.

Once the scene was cleared, the roads were reopened and residents were allowed back in their homes by about 4 p.m.

There were no schools located in the evacuation zone but some school buses had to be diverted as a result. Children who live inside the evacuation zone were kept at school and their parents were called to pick them up.