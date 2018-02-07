Heavy rain, gusty winds expected for evening commute

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Any snow that accumulated on Wednesday will likely be washed away as the wintry mix changes over to rain, but that could lead to a slow and messy evening commute.

Heavier rain is expected until 9 p.m., along with wind gusts of 40-50 mph.

Some freezing rain could linger into the late afternoon in northwestern Rhode Island.

The windswept heavy rain will end by midnight as temperatures rapidly fall. Black ice may be a concern overnight into Thursday morning.

RIPTA has detoured Routes 27, 29, 55, and 56 as a result of the weather and said other routes could experience delays.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca is analyzing new data and will have an updated look at the forecast on Eyewitness News at 6 on WPRI 12.